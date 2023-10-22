In the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Malik Heath find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Malik Heath score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a TD)

Heath's stat line displays zero catches for 0 yards. He puts up 0 yards per game, having been targeted four times.

Heath does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Malik Heath Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 0 0 0

