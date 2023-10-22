How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (5-1) go on the road to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup
How to Watch Eagles vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Eagles vs. Dolphins Insights
- The Eagles put up just 0.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Dolphins surrender (26).
- Miami puts up 37.2 points per game, 16.5 more than Philadelphia allows (20.7).
- The Eagles collect 395 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 343.7 the Dolphins allow per matchup.
- Miami racks up 200.7 more yards per game (498.7) than Philadelphia allows per contest (298).
- The Eagles rush for 150 yards per game, 35.5 more than the 114.5 the Dolphins allow per contest.
- Miami rushes for 181.8 yards per game, 116.0 more than the 65.8 Philadelphia allows per outing.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Miami has turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (8).
Eagles Home Performance
- The Eagles' average points scored (34) and conceded (29.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 25.8 and 20.7, respectively.
- At home, the Eagles rack up 422.5 yards per game and give up 369.5. That's more than they gain (395) and allow (298) overall.
- Philadelphia accumulates 241 passing yards per game in home games (four less than its overall average), and concedes 302 at home (69.8 more than overall).
- At home, the Eagles rack up 181.5 rushing yards per game and concede 67.5. That's more than they gain (150) and allow (65.8) overall.
- The Eagles convert 38.5% of third downs at home (12.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 51.9% at home (10.3% higher than overall).
Eagles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Washington
|W 34-31
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 23-14
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at New York
|L 20-14
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Miami
|-
|NBC
|10/29/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/20/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Dolphins Away Performance
- On the road, the Dolphins score 26.7 points per game and concede 33. That's less than they score overall (37.2), and more than they allow (26).
- The Dolphins accumulate 439.3 yards per game in road games (59.4 less than their overall average), and give up 378.3 on the road (34.6 more than overall).
- Miami's average passing yards gained (320.3) and allowed (236.7) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 316.8 and 229.2, respectively.
- The Dolphins rack up 119 rushing yards per game in away games (62.8 less than their overall average), and give up 141.7 in away games (27.2 more than overall).
- The Dolphins' offensive third-down percentage away from home (37.9%) is lower than their overall average (44.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (52.5%) is higher than overall (41%).
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|W 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Carolina
|W 42-21
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|10/29/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|NFL Network
|11/19/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply
