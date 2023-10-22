Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 7?
In the Week 7 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will A.J. Dillon hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Green Bay's top rusher, Dillon, has rushed 64 times for 194 yards (38.8 per game), with one touchdown.
- Dillon also has three catches this season for 25 yards (5 ypg).
- Dillon has one rushing touchdown in five games.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
