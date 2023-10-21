Best Bets & Odds for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game – Saturday, October 21
Big Ten opponents will clash when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Illinois?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19
- Wisconsin is 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
- The Badgers are 1-1 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- This season, Illinois has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 57.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Wisconsin (-3)
- Wisconsin has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Illinois has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Fighting Illini have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40.5)
- Four of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.
- This season, five of Illinois' games have ended with a score higher than 40.5 points.
- Wisconsin averages 27.2 points per game against Illinois' 20.3, totaling seven points over the contest's over/under of 40.5.
Splits Tables
Wisconsin
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.1
|51.2
|56
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|35.3
|31
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.9
|45
|54.2
|Implied Total AVG
|28.7
|27.8
|30
|ATS Record
|1-6-0
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|2-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
