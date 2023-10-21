Wild vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
The Minnesota Wild (2-2) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2), who have +180 odds, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Wild Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-225
|+180
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- In three games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
- The Wild have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Blue Jackets have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.
- Minnesota is yet to play with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
- Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season and won that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.