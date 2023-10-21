The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

From an offensive standpoint, Tulane ranks 67th in the FBS with 391.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 29th in total defense (327.5 yards allowed per contest). North Texas ranks seventh-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (459.2), but at least it has been getting things done on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 15th-best in total yards per game (477.5).

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Tulane North Texas 391.8 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.5 (41st) 327.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.2 (101st) 156.5 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (22nd) 235.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (28th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (61st) 13 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 927 yards, completing 70.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 121 yards (20.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 98 times for 498 yards (83 per game), scoring four times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 22 receptions for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put together a 305-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 29 targets.

Chris Brazzell II's 16 catches are good enough for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 1,419 passing yards, or 236.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.5% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi has rushed 64 times for 481 yards, with three touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has rushed for 245 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 587 receiving yards (97.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 45 targets with eight touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has racked up 276 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 188 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

