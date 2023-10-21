Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) face the Houston Cougars (3-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19

Texas 37, Houston 19 Texas has won four of the five games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Houston has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

The Longhorns have a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+23.5)



Houston (+23.5) Texas has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23.5 points or more.

Houston has covered the spread two times this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Houston matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 60.5 points just once this season.

In the Houston's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 60.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.7 points per game, 4.2 points more than the total of 60.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 57.3 51 Implied Total AVG 36.7 39.3 31.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 57.8 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31 29.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.