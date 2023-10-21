AAC action features the Memphis Tigers (4-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-5.5) 62.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-5.5) 63.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • Memphis has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • UAB has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
  • The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Memphis & UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis
To Win the AAC +850 Bet $100 to win $850
UAB
To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

