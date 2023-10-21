Floyd of Rosedale is the prize when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 32.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-3.5) 32.5 -190 +155
FanDuel Iowa (-3.5) 32.5 -176 +146

Week 8 Odds

Iowa vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Iowa has compiled a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

