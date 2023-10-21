The college football slate in Week 8, which includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Iowa Hawkeyes, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Iowa.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-3.5)

Drake Bulldogs at San Diego Toreros

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Torero Stadium

Torero Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

