In one of the many exciting matchups on the Eredivisie schedule today, Fortuna Sittard and PSV Eindhoven square off at Philips Stadion.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Eredivisie action.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard makes the trip to play PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Watch RKC Waalwijk vs FC Volendam

FC Volendam is on the road to match up with RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.

Watch NEC Nijmegen vs Almere City FC

Almere City FC travels to play NEC Nijmegen at Goffertstadion in Nijmegen.

Watch AZ Alkmaar vs SC Heerenveen

SC Heerenveen makes the trip to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Watch Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse Arnhem is on the road to match up with Feyenoord Rotterdam at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.