With Week 8 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 58th

58th Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Villanova jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

2. Monmouth

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 61-10 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Monmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Elon

@ Elon Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

3. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

4-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 38-31 vs New Hampshire

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Albany (NY) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

4. Delaware

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 21-6 vs NC A&T

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

5. Campbell

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 30-27 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Campbell jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

6. New Hampshire

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 38-31 vs Albany (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Hampshire jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th

90th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find William & Mary jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

8. Elon

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: L 21-0 vs Villanova

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Elon jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

9. Towson

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Albany (NY)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Towson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

10. Rhode Island

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 24-17 vs Richmond

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rhode Island jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Albany (NY)

@ Albany (NY) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

11. Hampton

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-3 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 61-10 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hampton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

12. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: L 21-6 vs Delaware

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC A&T jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

13. Richmond

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 24-17 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Richmond jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ NC A&T

@ NC A&T Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

14. Maine

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: W 24-13 vs LIU Post

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maine jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-6 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: L 26-7 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stony Brook jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.