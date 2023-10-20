Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ringgold County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Ringgold County, Iowa this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Ringgold County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Mount Ayr High School at Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Guthrie Center, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
