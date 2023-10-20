Andrey Rublev will begin play in the Erste Bank Open (in Vienna, Austria) against Alexei Popyrin in the round of 32. He was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the Rolex Shanghai Masters final in his previous tournament. Rublev currently has the fourth-best odds at +750 to win this tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle.

Rublev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Rublev's Next Match

In his opener at the Erste Bank Open, Rublev will meet Popyrin on Tuesday, October 24 at 7:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Rublev Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Rublev was eliminated in the finals by No. 17-ranked Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7.

Rublev is 54-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

Rublev has a record of 27-17 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Rublev has played 26.5 games per match in his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rublev has played 25.4 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has won 82.0% of his games on serve and 23.8% on return.

