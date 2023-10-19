The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road for Game 3 of the NLCS versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies won the first two games of the series.

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 5:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (4-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .267 in 22 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

In 22 starts, Suarez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Ranger Suárez vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.408) and 166 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Diamondbacks two times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-44 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI in 12 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (3-9) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.

Pfaadt is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

