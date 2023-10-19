The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Does a wager on Johansson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Marcus Johansson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Johansson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Johansson averaged 15:42 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +3.

He scored a goal in a game 18 times last season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansson had an assist in 23 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists four times.

Johansson's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Johansson Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings ranked 16th in goals against, conceding 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

