The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek included, will meet the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Eriksson Ek's plus-minus rating last season was +4, in 18:04 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 21 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Eriksson Ek had an assist in 32 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

He has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Eriksson Ek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

