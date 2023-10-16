Dubuque County, Iowa has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Dubuque County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Wahlert Catholic High School at Central Dewitt High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 16

6:30 PM CT on October 16 Location: DeWitt, IA

DeWitt, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Hempstead High School at Davenport Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Davenport, IA

Davenport, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Muscatine High School at Dubuque Senior High School