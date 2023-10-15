The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (1-4) in a matchup on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Vikings match up with the Bears. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Vikings vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have led after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Bears have been winning in two games and have trailed in three games.

2nd Quarter

In five games this season, the Vikings have lost the second quarter one time and won four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have won the second quarter two times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time in five games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have been outscored in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 9.8 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

The Bears have been outscored in the third quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter three times and been knotted up two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in that quarter.

Out of five games this year, the Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent four times.

Vikings vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have been winning after the first half in one game, have been behind after the first half in two games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Bears have been leading after the first half in two games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in three games.

2nd Half

In five games this season, the Vikings have lost the second half two times and tied three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.2 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games (0-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

