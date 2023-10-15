Will T.J. Hockenson cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hockenson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has racked up 254 yards receiving (50.8 per game) and two TDs, hauling in 30 balls on 39 targets.

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0

Rep T.J. Hockenson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.