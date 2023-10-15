Will Johnny Mundt Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 6?
With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Chicago Bears in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Johnny Mundt a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a TD)
- On 21 targets, Mundt totaled 140 yards via 19 receptions with one TD last season (10.8 yards per game).
- In one of 13 games last year, Mundt had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.
Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|1
|1
|12
|0
