The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in an MVFC clash.

South Dakota State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 43.4 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14.4 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Northern Iowa is posting 384.8 total yards per contest (39th-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FCS on defense (349.0 total yards surrendered per game).

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa South Dakota State 384.8 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.4 (20th) 349.0 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.4 (5th) 107.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.0 (3rd) 277.2 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (71st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has racked up 1,377 yards (275.4 per game) while completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has run the ball 71 times for 293 yards, with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has collected 190 yards (on 41 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 453 receiving yards (90.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 catches on 32 targets with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has racked up 193 receiving yards (38.6 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Sergio Morancy has racked up 165 reciving yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 869 yards (173.8 ypg) on 63-of-96 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 491 yards on 60 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 98 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Amar Johnson has carried the ball 49 times for 342 yards (68.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jaxon Janke's leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Griffin Wilde has caught seven passes for 146 yards (29.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Zach Heins' 11 receptions have yielded 131 yards and two touchdowns.

