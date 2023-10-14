In the contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jackrabbits to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-30) 59.8 South Dakota State 45, Northern Iowa 15

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

In Panthers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this season.

Panthers vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 43.4 14.4 35.7 14.7 40 21 Northern Iowa 27.6 28.4 30.5 37.5 25.7 22.3

