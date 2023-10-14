In the contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Badgers to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-9.5) Over (34.5) Wisconsin 29, Iowa 15

Week 7 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Iowa is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Hawkeyes' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Iowa games this season is 4.7 more points than the point total of 34.5 in this outing.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Badgers have two wins against the spread this year.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 34.5 points, 23.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Hawkeyes vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.4 18.4 32.3 14.7 30.0 24.0 Iowa 21.8 16.3 27.8 13.5 10.0 22.0

