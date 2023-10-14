The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) clash with the Heartland Trophy on the line on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 9.5 points in the contest. The game has a point total of 34.5.

Wisconsin is averaging 413.6 yards per game on offense this season (54th in the FBS), and is giving up 354.8 yards per game (54th) on defense. Iowa ranks 107th in the FBS with 21.8 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by allowing only 16.3 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Wisconsin vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -9.5 -110 -110 34.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

Looking to place a bet on Iowa vs. Wisconsin? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa Recent Performance

The Hawkeyes are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 196.3 yards per game in their past three games (-103-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 363.0 (68th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Hawkeyes are putting up 15.3 points per game (-104-worst in college football) and conceding 20.3 per game (62nd).

Iowa is -113-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (109.0), and 21st-worst in passing yards given up (207.3).

The Hawkeyes are gaining 87.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-95-worst in college football), and conceding 155.7 per game (-7-worst).

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three games.

In its past three games, Iowa has hit the over once.

Week 7 Big Ten Betting Trends

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa's ATS record is 3-2-1 this year.

The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Two of Iowa's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Iowa has played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on Iowa to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 505 yards on 51.1% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 50 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game).

Kaleb Johnson has run for 225 yards across 51 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Erick All leads his team with 280 receiving yards on 19 catches with three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has recorded 131 receiving yards (21.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Seth Anderson has racked up 79 reciving yards (13.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Logan Lee has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Jay Higgins, Iowa's top tackler, has 64 tackles and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.