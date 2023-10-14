The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

On offense, Cincinnati ranks 65th in the FBS with 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 62nd in points allowed (328.4 points allowed per contest). Iowa State ranks 107th in the FBS with 21.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 47th with 21.7 points surrendered per game on defense.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cincinnati -5.5 -105 -115 44.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Iowa State Recent Performance

The Cyclones are struggling of late on both sides of the ball -- gaining 375.7 yards per game in their past three games (-49-worst in college football), and allowing 443.3 per game (worst).

The Cyclones are eighth-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27 per game) and -35-worst in points allowed (30.3).

In its past three games, Iowa State has thrown for 229.3 yards per game (18th-worst in the nation), and allowed 285.7 in the air (-87-worst).

In their past three games, the Cyclones have run for 146.3 yards per game (fourth-worst in college football), and conceded 157.7 on the ground (-12-worst).

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

Iowa State has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Week 7 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Iowa State's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

This season, Iowa State has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, Iowa State has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,223 yards (203.8 ypg) while completing 60% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 63 yards with one touchdown.

Eli Sanders has rushed for 211 yards on 43 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Abu Sama III has run for 192 yards across 38 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel's 284 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 31 catches on 48 targets with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has 17 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 266 yards (44.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daniel Jackson's 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Lovett has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and four tackles.

Beau Freyler is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 39 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions.

Jeremiah Cooper leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 26 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

