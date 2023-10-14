A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-5.5) 45.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-4.5) 45.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Iowa State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Cincinnati has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.