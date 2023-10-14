The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati owns the 31st-ranked defense this season (328.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 490 yards per game. From an offensive angle, Iowa State is compiling 21.8 points per contest (107th-ranked). It ranks 46th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21.7 points given up per game).

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Iowa State Cincinnati 323 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (49th) 348.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (18th) 116.3 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.2 (10th) 206.7 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.8 (39th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 1,223 yards on 60% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 63 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Eli Sanders, has carried the ball 43 times for 211 yards (35.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Abu Sama III has totaled 192 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel paces his team with 284 receiving yards on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 266 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Daniel Jackson's 11 receptions (on 15 targets) have netted him 173 yards (28.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones leads Cincinnati with 1,226 yards (245.2 ypg) on 100-of-161 passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 280 rushing yards on 69 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 76 times for 405 yards (81.0 per game), scoring two times.

Xzavier Henderson's team-high 414 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 42 targets) with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has put up a 270-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Dee Wiggins' 14 catches are good enough for 193 yards and one touchdown.

