The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (40.7 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (13 points allowed per game). Vanderbilt's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 34 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 74th with 28.9 points per contest.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Georgia Vanderbilt 503 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367 (36th) 269.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.1 (130th) 152.5 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.6 (124th) 350.5 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (37th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (126th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,891 yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has racked up 314 yards on 60 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 143 yards (23.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 544 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 49 targets) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 325 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rara Thomas has compiled 14 receptions for 230 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,251 yards on 92-of-173 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has run the ball 59 times for 246 yards, with two touchdowns.

Sedrick Alexander has compiled 208 yards on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has registered 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 550 (78.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has put up a 307-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 40 targets.

London Humphreys' 12 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

