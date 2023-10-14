Pioneer League opponents meet when the Drake Bulldogs (2-3) and the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake ranks 75th in total offense (333 yards per game) and 78th in total defense (371.8 yards allowed per game) this year. While St. Thomas (MN)'s offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 25th-worst with 292.8 total yards per game, its defense ranks 14th-best with just 256.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Drake St. Thomas (MN) 333 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (79th) 371.8 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (22nd) 87 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (37th) 246 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.5 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has recorded 1,169 yards (233.8 ypg) on 94-of-165 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has 228 rushing yards on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Christian Galvan has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 104 yards (20.8 per game).

Sam Rodriguez's leads his squad with 240 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 14 targets).

Colin Howard has caught nine passes while averaging 42.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Trey Radocha has compiled 11 grabs for 183 yards, an average of 36.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has compiled 508 yards on 60.5% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shawn Shipman is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 561 yards, or 93.5 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Hope Adebayo has run for 282 yards across 65 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy has registered 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 277 (46.2 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has 13 receptions (on four targets) for a total of 114 yards (19 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryce Boyd's eight catches (on four targets) have netted him 102 yards (17 ypg).

