The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Alabama ranks 89th in total offense this season (360 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 360 yards allowed per game. Arkansas' offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 332.8 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 42nd with 340.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Alabama vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Alabama Arkansas 360 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.8 (99th) 299.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.7 (61st) 143.7 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (114th) 216.3 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (81st) 6 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (16th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,159 passing yards for Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 158 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 371 rushing yards on 79 carries with three touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 54 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 386 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 23 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has racked up nine catches for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,300 yards on 110-of-164 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 136 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

AJ Green is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 195 yards, or 32.5 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 187 yards across 51 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has totaled 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 437 (72.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (42.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 32 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Arkansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.