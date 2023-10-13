Friday's NCAA Women's Soccer slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Idaho State taking on Portland State on ESPN+.

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Appalachian State vs Old Dominion

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Texas State vs James Madison

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Texas A&M-CC vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Houston Christian vs SE Louisiana

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Incarnate Word vs Lamar

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Portland State vs Idaho State

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Sacramento State vs Weber State

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Watch Utah vs UCLA

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream

