The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) in a matchup on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Cardinal are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Buffaloes have been favored by 12 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Stanford has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Colorado & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Colorado To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

