The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers hit the ice in the season opener at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-125) Panthers (+105) 6.5

Wild Betting Insights

Last season, the Wild went 8-8 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

Minnesota recorded a 7-5 win-loss record last season when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild have an implied probability of 55.6% to win.

Minnesota and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 32 times last season.

Wild vs Panthers Additional Info

Wild vs. Panthers Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 288 (6th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the league.

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals Minnesota scored last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 chances.

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

Minnesota scored 14 shorthanded goals last season.

The Wild had the league's 10th-best penalty-kill percentage (82.03%).

The Wild won 47.7% of their faceoffs (26th in the NHL)

Minnesota had a 9.4% shooting percentage, which ranked 23rd in the league.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

