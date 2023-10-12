Wild vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 12
The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) are slight favorites when they host the Florida Panthers (0-0-0) on Thursday, October 12 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Wild are -120 on the moneyline to win over the Panthers (+100) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSN.
Wild vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wild vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Wild Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Wild vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Minnesota is yet to play with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Florida has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +100.
