On Thursday, October 12, the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers will open their seasons against one another at Xcel Energy Center in in Saint Paul.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI to watch the Wild and the Panthers hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Panthers Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers allowed 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the league's sixth-best offense.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.

With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), the Panthers were eighth-best in the NHL.

The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.

Panthers Key Players