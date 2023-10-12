Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Howard County, Iowa has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Cresco, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Turkey Valley JrSr High School at Riceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Riceville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
