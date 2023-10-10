Week 7 of the college football slate includes three games featuring CUSA teams in action. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee | Liberty vs. Jacksonville State

Week 7 CUSA Results

Middle Tennessee 31 Louisiana Tech 23

Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

Middle Tennessee (-3) Pregame Total: 54.5

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (23-for-29, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Nicholas Vattiato (23-for-29, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaiden Credle (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaiden Credle (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Holden Willis (6 TAR, 4 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Passing: Hank Bachmeier (16-for-24, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Hank Bachmeier (16-for-24, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tyre Shelton (10 ATT, 39 YDS)

Tyre Shelton (10 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Smoke Harris (13 TAR, 11 REC, 129 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Louisiana Tech 353 Total Yards 419 248 Passing Yards 340 105 Rushing Yards 79 0 Turnovers 1

Liberty 31 Jacksonville State 13

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-7)

Liberty (-7) Pregame Total: 58.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (12-for-21, 177 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kaidon Salter (12-for-21, 177 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinton Cooley (28 ATT, 163 YDS, 2 TDs)

Quinton Cooley (28 ATT, 163 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Treon Sibley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Jacksonville State Leaders

Passing: Logan Smothers (8-for-18, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Logan Smothers (8-for-18, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Anwar Lewis (15 ATT, 81 YDS)

Anwar Lewis (15 ATT, 81 YDS) Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Liberty 324 Total Yards 422 184 Passing Yards 177 140 Rushing Yards 245 2 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 7 CUSA Games

UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida International (-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.