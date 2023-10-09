Check out best bets as the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

When is Raiders vs. Packers?

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Packers in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Raiders favored and the difference between the two is 11.3 points.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Packers have won two out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Green Bay has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+2.5)



Green Bay (+2.5) The Raiders have put together a record of 1-2-1 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Packers have covered the spread in a game three times this year (3-1-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) These teams average a combined 40.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 49.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the point total for this game.

Out of the Raiders' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' four games with a set total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.