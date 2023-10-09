On Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are favored by just 1 point as they aim to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2). An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Raiders square off against the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Raiders.

Packers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1) 44.5 -115 -105 FanDuel Raiders (-1) 44.5 -116 -102

Green Bay vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Packers vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1-point underdogs or greater.

Of four Green Bay games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of Las Vegas' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

