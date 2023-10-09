The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Packers vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 2.5 45.5 -130 +110

Packers vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers and their opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of four games this season.

The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups this season is 41.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Packers have gone 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Green Bay has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Las Vegas Raiders

The average total in Las Vegas' games this season is 45.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread once in four games with a set spread.

The Raiders have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Raiders vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.5 30 25.3 14 45.4 1 4 Packers 25 20 24 11 41.9 3 4

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 43.3 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23 21.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 43.5 46 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 23 26 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

