How to Watch Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
Packers Insights
- The Packers score 25 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Raiders surrender.
- The Packers average 280.8 yards per game, 56.2 fewer yards than the 337 the Raiders give up.
- This season Green Bay runs for 59.8 fewer yards per game (74.5) than Las Vegas allows (134.3).
- This year the Packers have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (1).
Packers Away Performance
- The Packers put up 31 points per game on the road (six more than their overall average), and give up 22.5 in road games (1.5 less than overall).
- The Packers rack up 276.5 yards per game away from home (4.3 less than their overall average), and give up 378.5 on the road (26 more than overall).
- Green Bay racks up 188.5 passing yards per game in road games (17.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 212 in road games (14.7 more than overall).
- The Packers' average rushing yards gained (88) and allowed (166.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 74.5 and 155.3, respectively.
- The Packers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (48%) is higher than their overall average (42.6%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (32.1%) is lower than overall (33.9%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|New Orleans
|W 18-17
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|Detroit
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
