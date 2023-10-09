The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Packers Insights

The Packers score 25 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 the Raiders surrender.

The Packers average 280.8 yards per game, 56.2 fewer yards than the 337 the Raiders give up.

This season Green Bay runs for 59.8 fewer yards per game (74.5) than Las Vegas allows (134.3).

This year the Packers have turned the ball over three times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (1).

Packers Away Performance

The Packers put up 31 points per game on the road (six more than their overall average), and give up 22.5 in road games (1.5 less than overall).

The Packers rack up 276.5 yards per game away from home (4.3 less than their overall average), and give up 378.5 on the road (26 more than overall).

Green Bay racks up 188.5 passing yards per game in road games (17.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 212 in road games (14.7 more than overall).

The Packers' average rushing yards gained (88) and allowed (166.5) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 74.5 and 155.3, respectively.

The Packers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (48%) is higher than their overall average (42.6%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (32.1%) is lower than overall (33.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

