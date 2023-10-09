At 8:15 PM ET on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders are at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Trying to bet on player props in the Raiders-Packers matchup? See the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 47.5 (-110) 16.5 (-110) A.J. Dillon - 25.5 (-110) - Jordan Love 235.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110) - Christian Watson - - 46.5 (-110) Romeo Doubs - - 47.5 (-110) Luke Musgrave - - 30.5 (-110) Jayden Reed - - 34.5 (-110)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 79.5 (-110) Jimmy Garoppolo 239.5 (-110) 3.5 (-110) - Austin Hooper - - 14.5 (-110) Josh Jacobs - 73.5 (-110) 23.5 (-110) Jakobi Meyers - - 51.5 (-110) Hunter Renfrow - - 16.5 (-110)

