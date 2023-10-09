The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Raiders and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the article below.

Packers vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Packers have been winning in one game and have been losing in three games.

In four games this season, the Raiders have had the lead after the first quarter one time and been tied three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time in four games this year.

In four contests this season, the Raiders have been outscored in the second quarter in every single game.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 1.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In four games this season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.8 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After four games this year, the Packers have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and won two times.

In four games this season, the Raiders have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Packers vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Packers have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in two games (1-1).

The Raiders have been losing after the first half in all four games this season.

2nd Half

Through four games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, lost one time, and tied one time.

In four games this year, the Raiders have lost the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second half.

