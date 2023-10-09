The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Bobby Miller is starting for the Dodgers the Diamondbacks have yet to name a starter.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 249 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .456.

The Dodgers' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (906 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.205).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Miller is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this matchup.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (17-9) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gallen has 25 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 34 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Rockies L 14-5 Away Ryan Yarbrough Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Astros L 1-0 Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

