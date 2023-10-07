With Week 6 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Sun Belt, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Marshall

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 41-35 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 41-40 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. Troy

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

3-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 28-7 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. James Madison

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 31-23 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-1 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 28-7 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

7. Texas State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 50-36 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 38-28 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. Louisiana

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-2 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 41-40 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. South Alabama

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 31-23 vs James Madison

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Old Dominion

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 41-35 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Arkansas State

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-2 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 52-28 vs UMass

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Southern Miss

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-4 | 0-11 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 50-36 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

