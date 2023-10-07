Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Northern Iowa Panthers and Indiana State Sycamores go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Panthers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Iowa (-10.2)
|53.6
|Northern Iowa 32, Indiana State 22
Week 6 MVFC Predictions
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last year, nine Panthers games hit the over.
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Sycamores games.
Panthers vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Indiana State
|10.5
|35.8
|0
|27
|14
|38.7
|Northern Iowa
|27.8
|30.5
|30.5
|37.5
|25
|23.5
