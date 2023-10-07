The field at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will feature Beau Hossler. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,461-yard course from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Hossler at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hossler has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Hossler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hossler has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -7 277 0 19 0 2 $2M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hossler has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Hossler made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Hossler finished 57th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2020.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Hossler has played in the past year has been 173 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 81st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hossler was better than 37% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hossler carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hossler had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Hossler's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Hossler had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Hossler finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hossler carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

