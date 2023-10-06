2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After the first round at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley is currently atop the leaderboard (+1200 to win).
Sanderson Farms Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards
Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 11th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +750
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|11th
Chesson Hadley
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Hadley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Brandon Wu
- Tee Time: 9:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Wu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
Akshay Bhatia
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Bhatia Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|4th
Luke List
- Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1600
List Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|8
|2
|4th
Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Svensson
|11th (-5)
|+2200
|Peter Malnati
|4th (-6)
|+2500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4th (-6)
|+2500
|Davis Thompson
|11th (-5)
|+2500
|Sam Ryder
|11th (-5)
|+2800
|Ben Griffin
|11th (-5)
|+2800
|Beau Hossler
|27th (-4)
|+2800
|Nicholas Lindheim
|11th (-5)
|+2800
|Stephan Jaeger
|91st (-1)
|+3000
|Matthew NeSmith
|4th (-6)
|+3300
