Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Buchanan County, Iowa this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

Buchanan County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

East Buchanan High School at Clayton Ridge High School