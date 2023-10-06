Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Buchanan County, Iowa this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Iowa This Week
Buchanan County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
East Buchanan High School at Clayton Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Guttenberg, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.